CALAIS, France (AP) — The last residents of Calais’ sprawling migrant camp are being evacuated — up to 400 women and children being transferred to family centers around France so the government can shut the camp for good.

The migrants had been housed in a municipal building near the English Channel shore that became the anchor of the camp, also known as the “jungle.”

The families are being bused Thursday to processing centers where they can seek asylum in France or Britain, regional administration spokesman Steve Barbet said.

Over the past 10 days, authorities have moved nearly 7,000 people out of the camp to sites around France.

Migrants fleeing fighting and poverty in the Mideast and Africa converged on Calais to try to sneak to Britain by hiding out in freight trucks.