DOVER, Del. (AP) — Families of inmates at a Delaware prison where one staffer was killed during a hostage situation are expressing concerns about their safety as phone calls and visits remain restricted.
A lockdown remained in place Monday at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, where correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed and three other staffers taken hostage earlier this month.
Connie Runyon says her son was among a handful of prisoners who banded together to protect a female counselor during the uprising. She believes officials are restricting inmate communications to try to keep a lid on details about the uprising.
Meanwhile, a letter mailed late last week by one inmate suggests that some prisoners have been beaten and denied medical care.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
Department of Correction officials deny that any prisoners are being mistreated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.