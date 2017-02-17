The list includes the Export-Import Bank, long a help to Boeing, as well as PBS, fine-arts programs and even drug-control grants. Most of the programs cost less than $500 million annually, a pittance for a government projected to spend about $4 trillion this year.

WASHINGTON — The White House budget office has drafted a hit list of programs that President Donald Trump could eliminate to trim domestic spending, including longstanding conservative targets such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Legal Services Corp., AmeriCorps and the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities.

Work on the first Trump administration budget has been delayed as the budget office awaited Senate confirmation of former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a spending hard-liner, as budget director. Now that he is in place, his office is ready to proceed with a list of nine programs to eliminate, an opening salvo in the Trump administration’s effort to reorder the government and increase spending on defense and infrastructure.

Most of the programs cost less than $500 million annually, a pittance for a government that is projected to spend about $4 trillion this year. A few are surprising, even though most, if not all, have been perennial targets for conservatives.

Trump has spoken at length about the nation’s drug problems, yet the list includes the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, which dispenses grants to reduce drug use and drug trafficking. Despite Trump’s vocal promotion of U.S. exports, the list also includes the Export-Import Bank. The bank is a New Deal-era institution that helps U.S. companies operating overseas, including Boeing, arrange and guarantee loans for international customers. It has jokingly been called “the Bank of Boeing” because the Chicago-based aerospace giant has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the bank’s efforts, with as much as one-third of Ex-Im financing deals being steered to help the company win contracts against competitors such as Europe’s Airbus.

While the total amount of annual savings of roughly $2.5 billion would be comparatively small, administration officials want to highlight the agencies in their upcoming budget proposal as examples of misuse of taxpayer dollars. An internal memo circulated within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday, and obtained by The New York Times, notes that the list could change. Proposals for more extensive cuts in Cabinet-level agencies are expected to follow.

During his campaign, Trump promised large but unspecified cuts to rein in the deficit, even as he promised to protect programs for his working-class voters and to drastically expand spending on the military, roads, bridges and airports. While the memo does not resolve that contradiction, it suggests he could lean toward a small-government philosophy that conservatives like Mulvaney have advocated.

The OMB is operating with a skeleton staff; Mulvaney was confirmed Thursday. Still, officials there plan to ask agencies targeted for elimination for their responses by next Friday and to finalize the list by March 13, according to a person familiar with the process.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed cuts. Sean Spicer, the White House spokesman, said this month that the administration would release a detailed budget in the next few weeks. Since taking office, Trump has spoken about government spending only in general terms.

“A balanced budget is fine,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News last month. “But sometimes you have to fuel the well in order to really get the economy going.”

He added: “I want a balanced budget eventually. But I want to have a strong military.”

Steve Bell, a former staff director of the Senate Budget Committee who is now with the Bipartisan Policy Center, said the programs identified in the memo are standard targets for Republican budget-cutters but of little significance in the government’s financial picture. “It’s sad in a way because those programs aren’t causing the deficit,” Bell said. “These programs don’t amount to a hill of beans.”

The president has stacked his White House with budget hawks. Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s most senior advisers, was a top aide to now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who spent much of his Senate career trying to rein in government spending.

To serve as director of budget policy and deputy director of the Domestic Policy Council, Trump chose Paul Winfree, an economist with the conservative Heritage Foundation. In its own proposed budget blueprint, the Heritage Foundation recommended eliminating virtually the same programs listed in the OMB memo, along with a long list of others.

Other agencies on the budget office’s list of cuts include the Overseas Private Investment Corp. and the Corporation for National and Community Service, which finances programs run by AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps. The memo also proposed reducing funding for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a nonprofit organization focused on urban development.