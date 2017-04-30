KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Expedition organizers say famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal.

Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks says Steck was killed at Camp 1 of Mount Nuptse on Sunday. His body has been recovered from the site and been taken to Lukla, where the only airport in the Mount Everest area is located.

It was not clear how Steck died but he was planning to climb 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) Mount Everest and nearby Mount Lhotse next month.

The 40-year-old Steck was one of the most-renowned mountaineers of his generation.