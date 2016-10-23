Nation & World Famed 1960s anti-war activist Tom Hayden has died in California at age 76, wife says Originally published October 23, 2016 at 11:00 pm Share story The Associated Press SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Famed 1960s anti-war activist Tom Hayden has died in California at age 76, wife says. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryFormer Christie aide expected to return to witness stand
