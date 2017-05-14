PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A falling tree limb has killed a man and injured several other people during a Mother’s Day barbecue in New Jersey.
Police say lightning struck a tree Sunday evening in Passaic (puh-SAY’-ihk), causing a large tree limb to come crashing down.
Police say a 28-year-old man was killed and at least five other people were injured during the backyard barbecue. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. Police have not released the name of the man who was killed, pending notification of his family.
A fast-moving storm with strong winds and heavy rains was pounding the area at the time.
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires TV stations, including KOMO, to air segments that tilt to the right
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- Boeing shows off long-troubled Air Force tanker, says deadlines will be met
- Boeing’s key suppliers in Japan want an upgrade
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.