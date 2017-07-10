PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man died after a cargo container fell on his truck at a shipping terminal in Philadelphia.
Authorities said the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday at 12:35 p.m. at Packer Marine Terminal, which sits along the Delaware River in south Philadelphia.
Aerial footage from local news stations showed a nearly flattened white pickup truck surrounded by emergency personnel and a stack of shipping containers.
It wasn’t immediately clear how or why the container fell. A woman who answered the phone at a company listed as the terminal’s operator declined comment.
Police characterized the case as an industrial accident.