HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 24-year-old Ukrainian man who lied about his name and age to attend a Pennsylvania high school has been ordered to spend 11½ to 23 months in jail for having sex with a 15-year-old classmate and stealing a public school education.

Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2fZhj1t ) reports a judge also ordered Artur Samarin to repay the Harrisburg School District $44,000. But prosecutors don’t expect that will happen, because Samarin has agreed to be deported once he serves his jail time. He also faces seven years’ probation after he’s released from jail.

A federal judge earlier this month sentenced Samarin to two months in federal prison for passport fraud and Social Security fraud.

Samarin was called Asher Potts at John Harris High School. He impressed teachers and community leaders before authorities learned his identity.

