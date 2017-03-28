FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has imposed a 10-year prison sentence on a South Florida transgender woman who performed illegal buttocks-enhancements, injecting her clients with toxic materials including tire sealant and superglue and causing one woman’s death.
Local media outlets report that 36-year-old Oneal Ron Morris was sentenced Monday in Broward County court. She pleaded no contest last month to manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.
Morris previously served more than a year in prison for injecting toxic materials into the rear-ends of clients throughout South Florida.
Authorities say Shatarka Nuby paid Morris $2,000 for as many as 10 injections between 2007 and 2010. Nuby died from related complications in 2012.
Morris’ attorney said he disagreed with the sentence because her patients knew they were not dealing with a real doctor.
