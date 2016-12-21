FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks International Airport officials say TSA screening equipment that had unexpectedly failed has been repaired.
Officials earlier Wednesday said travelers should expect delays after the equipment failed. After repairs were made, officials said the passenger screening checkpoint was fully functional.
Officials are urging travelers to still arrive at the airport two hours before their departure times, because of heavy holiday traffic.
