PARIS (AP) — France has officially closed its only state-run prevention center against radicalization, opened less than a year ago and empty since February.

The center in Pontourny was designed to take in up to 25 people who were radicalized and becoming marginalized — and who volunteered.

The Interior Ministry said Friday that the “experimental” live-in center “showed its limits.” Located in a town near Tours, the center never had more than nine volunteer residents since opening last September and none completed the program. Had it been a success, other volunteer centers were to follow.

France has searched for ways to dissuade youth from radicalizing. As of last December, some 700 French citizens were in Syria or Iraq. Homegrown extremists have taken part in deadly terror attacks in France.