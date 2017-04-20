MARION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities hope a facial reconstruction by a forensic artist can help identify skeletal remains found in an Ohio creek nearly 28 years ago.
The remains of an unidentified man were found in Flat Rock Run Creek in Marion County on July 19, 1989. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation released the reconstruction on Wednesday in Marion, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) north of Columbus.
The man was wearing blue jeans, a flannel shirt, a sweater and tennis shoes.
Authorities estimate he was between 22 and 35 years old. They believe he had dark hair, weighed about 160 pounds (73 kilograms) and was about 5-feet, 9-inches (175 centimeters) tall.
Officials won’t say how the man died.
Authorities say anyone with relevant information should contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
