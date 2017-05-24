FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A quick-thinking Florida sheriff’s deputy used Facetime to track down a stolen cellphone.
In a Facebook posting, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials said 18-year-old Chandler Ridge took the cellphone from an acquaintance during a party last month.
The victim told deputies Carlyle asked to use his phone to call for a ride home, then left with it.
The deputy sent a text message to the phone, but didn’t get a response. He then made a Facetime call. When Carlyle answered the call, the deputy snapped a screenshot. He showed the victim, who identified the person in the photo as the one who took his phone. The deputy then compared the photo to Carlyle’s driver’s license.
Most Read Stories
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- What was that glowing orb that Trump touched in Saudi Arabia?
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
He was arrested May 21 and charged with grand theft. Court records don’t list an attorney.