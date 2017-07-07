ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says a Facebook manager has met with the country’s interior minister over an appeal from Islamabad that the popular networking site remove content authorities consider blasphemous and against Islam.
The ministry says Joel Kaplan, the vice president for global public policy at Facebook, met with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday.
The meeting comes months after Pakistan wrote a letter to Facebook, seeking its help in identifying Pakistanis who have shared content against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.
The sharing of such content triggered street protests against Facebook in Pakistan at the time.
The statement says Khan thanked Facebook for taking steps to remove fake accounts, as well as hateful and provocative material that incites to violence and terrorism.
Currently, an estimated 33 million Pakistanis use Facebook.