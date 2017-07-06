MIAMI (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a single engine plane that had been reported missing was found in the Florida Everglades, along with the pilot’s body.

The Miami Herald reports the Cessna 152 was spotted late Wednesday in a swampy area southwest of Miami, with the body of the pilot alongside the debris.

In an email, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told The Associated Press the pilot was the only person was onboard the plane.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome tells the Herald that the crash is “so far into the Everglades they might have to take airboats” to the scene.

The pilot’s name was not immediately released. No further details were immediately available.