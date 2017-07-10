LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Flights into and out of three airports in the Washington region were affected by a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Virginia.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport were all impacted, with flights halted for several hours.

The FAA said in a statement that a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area was evacuated about 6:40 p.m. Monday because of fumes from construction work.

The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other facilities.

The FAA said in a statement that air traffic controllers resumed operations at the facility about 9:30 p.m. Monday and that delayed flights were beginning to take off. Normal operations were expected to resume Tuesday morning.