YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration investigators say a festival in northwestern Arkansas did not break any rules when it tossed six live turkeys from an airplane.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2d9uRtn ) reports the annual Turkey Trot festival was held last weekend in Yellville, which is about 90 miles north of Little Rock. One turkey died Saturday when it hit the ground.
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says an investigator who attended the event Friday didn’t witness any rule violations. Lunsford says it’s legal to drop objects from airplanes if there isn’t any risk of injuring property or humans on the ground.
Animal-welfare groups have condemned the 50-year-old tradition and called on the FAA to rethink its regulations.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Jake Browning's finger wag against Oregon earns him locker-room cred
Lunsford says the agency doesn’t have jurisdiction over animal-cruelty concerns.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.