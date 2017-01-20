BOSTON (AP) — An explosive device with a propane tank blew up near a police cruiser on Friday in what appears to be a deliberate act, police said.

The South Boston explosion occurred during the morning rush hour and damaged the cruiser, but no one was hurt, police Commissioner William Evans said.

The federal Joint Terrorism Task Force was called in to help with the investigation into what happened, said Evans, who called the explosion “troubling.”

Evans said the propane tank was positioned between the decking for a bridge and the passenger side of the parked cruiser. He said police are studying surveillance videos from the area.

“We are going to find out who is responsible,” Evans said. “We will get to the bottom of this.”

Police released a blurry photograph of a person who may have been in the area of the explosion and asked for the public’s help in identifying the person. In the photo, the person is wearing a light-colored winter coat with a hood pulled over the head.

Police said the person may have been driving a dark-colored Toyota. Investigators asked anyone who may have taken photos or video in the area between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to contact police.

The Boston division of the FBI said it was assisting police in the investigation.