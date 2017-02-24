BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian media says multiple explosions have struck a security building in the central city of Homs, inflicting numerous casualties.

The state-affiliated Ikhbariyeh TV said the blasts Saturday morning were caused by suicide attacks.

The governor of Homs Province, Talal Barzani, told The Associated Press that there were three blasts total, killing more than 20 people, and wounding many others. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported at least 14 people were killed.

Homs is Syria’s third-largest city and largely in the control of the government.