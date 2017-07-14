YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police say one employee has been injured after a gas tank explosion caused a massive fire at a Pennsylvania salvage yard.

York Area Regional Police Detective Don Hopple Jr. says an employee was using a grinder to remove the tank when it exploded at Red Lion Salvage on Thursday afternoon.

The employee has been transported to a hospital with burn-related injuries. His condition was not immediately released.

The explosion led to the building at the salvage yard and nearby vehicles catching fire. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

Hopple tells the York Dispatch the fire destroyed the building.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze after battling it for about four hours.