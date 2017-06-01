CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) — An explosion at a corn milling plant has rocked a community in central Wisconsin.
Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards tells local news outlets the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.
Richards says firefighters and ambulance services from other communities have responded and he says there have been multiple medical flights.
Cambria Village President Glen Williams told Madison station WKOW that the fire was contained by early Thursday. He says there were no evacuations in the area and there’s no threat from chemicals or fumes that he’s aware of.
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Man arrested in Grays Harbor County fatal hit-and-run; deputies say they don't see race as factor