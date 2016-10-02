MADRID (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at a cafe in southern Spain has injured 90 people at a local festival, five of them seriously.

The Saturday night explosion occurred at around 7 p.m. in Velez-Malaga, a small town neighboring Malaga, a popular tourist destination in Spain’s southern Andalusia region. Authorities have not confirmed that a gas leak caused the explosion but said a leak may have caused glass on the cafe’s windows and doors to explode.

The Andalusia emergency service said 57 of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and about 15 were discharged, while 33 others were taken to local clinics and treated for cuts or bruises.

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer said the city will open an investigation.