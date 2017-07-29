EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Experts are trying to determine the cause of death of a 33-foot-long juvenile humpback whale that washed ashore on a Cape Cod beach.
The whale was discovered Thursday floating in the water and ended up on a beach in Eastham later in the day.
The Cape Cod Times reports that the International Fund for Animal Welfare performed a necropsy Friday and will be analyzing samples for signs of illness. Experts say there were no obvious signs of trauma.
State officials say the whale was not the same one that is believed to have survived a boat strike in the Stellwagen Bank area on July 21.
The whale is being left on the beach. Officials are urging people to stay at least 50 feet away from the carcass.