TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Criminal experts say a Texas man suspected in the cold-case killings of two women and two girls 20 years ago fits the profile of a serial killer.

William Lewis Reece has been charged in deaths of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, 17-year-old Jessica Cain and 12-year-old Laura Smither. He’s also suspected in the death of 20-year-old Kelli Cox, whose remains were discovered outside Houston and identified last year.

All four victims disappeared in 1997. Johnston was from Oklahoma, while the three others were from Texas.

Oklahoma prosecutors announced Thursday they would seek the death penalty.

St. Leo University criminal justice professor Joseph Cillo says Reece fits the profile of a serial killer because he apparently chose victims that fit a pattern — young females — and left behind little evidence.