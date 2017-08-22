TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has ordered a psychiatrist who testified on behalf of a teenager who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself via text message to stop blogging about details from the victim’s confidential medical records.

The Boston Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2wvuUZX ) that Judge Lawrence Moniz issued the order against psychiatrist Peter Breggin on Monday. The judge said he was very concerned, and called it undignified that Breggin would make it the subject of a blog.

Michelle Carter was convicted in June of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Breggin testified as an expert witness that Carter was in the grips of a delusion that she alone could help Roy find his way to heaven.

Breggin said the information already was public.