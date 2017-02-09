COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives’ former leader, who is living in exile in London, says he plans to contest next year’s presidential election in his country despite an outstanding prison sentence.

Mohamed Nasheed said he will seek his Maldivian Democratic Party’s nomination later this year.

Nasheed, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, received a 13-year jail term and was imprisoned in 2015 for ordering the arrest of a senior judge while in office. The following year he received asylum in Britain, where he had traveled for medical treatment.

The Maldives constitution bars anyone sentenced to more than 12 months from contesting elections unless three years have passed since their release or they have been officially pardoned. Nasheed insists his conviction was illegal.

Nasheed became the Maldives’ first democratically elected president in 2008.