LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has been forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion.
A statement on his website says Jarreau is hospitalized in Los Angeles and is “improving slowly.” The statement says Jarreau’s medical team has told him he can’t perform any of his remaining concert dates this year. It says Jarreau is retiring from touring “with complete sorrow.”
Jarreau turns 77 next month.
Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”
