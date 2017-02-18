SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satsuki Ina was born behind barbed wire in a prison camp during World War II, the daughter of U.S. citizens forced from their home and locked up for years following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

Roughly 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans were sent to camps across the West because the government claimed they might plot against the U.S. Thousands were elderly, disabled, children or infants too young to know the meaning of treason. Two-thirds were citizens.

As survivors commemorate the 75th anniversary of the executive order that authorized their incarceration, they’re speaking out to make sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Muslims, Latinos or other groups.

Ina and other survivors say they are alarmed by President Donald Trump’s executive orders that limit travel and single out immigrants.