JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lawmakers want Mississippi to change how it handles executions, with changes meant to overcome legal challenges to execution drugs, and possibly allow the state to use electrocution and the firing squad as death penalty methods.

The Senate agreed on Tuesday to changes to HB 638, sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto after the House agreed Monday.

The measure lists four preferred execution methods. The first is lethal injection using a three-drug mixture. After that, in order, the bill specifies poison gas, electrocution and firing squad as execution methods.

The bill responds to lawsuits tying up Mississippi executions.

Jim Craig, an attorney who has brought the lawsuits, says the bill won’t stop legal challenges. He says, the new methods will only give him more to litigate.