RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for a convicted killer executed in Virginia say they’re concerned his lethal injection caused a painful death.
Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a three-drug injection. The 39-year-old was convicted of brutally killing a Richmond family in 2006.
Gray’s attorneys said Thursday that officials have provided “no plausible explanation” for why the process of inserting the IV took about 30 minutes, which is longer than usual. They also questioned whether Gray was fully unconscious when the second drug was injected, noting that his head moved side to side after the so-called “pinch test.”
A Department of Corrections spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages. She told The Richmond Times-Dispatch the delay was due to difficulty in placing the IV line in a vein.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.