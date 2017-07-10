IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police and prosecutors will pay $285,000 to an Iowa lawyer who spent 16 days in jail after he was allegedly framed by a longtime tormentor and falsely accused of threatening witnesses and a juror.
The payment from the city of Coralville and Johnson County settles a lawsuit filed by Raymond Tinnian, who alleged that authorities were fooled and pursued the wrong man.
Tinnian, a court-appointed attorney in eastern Iowa, said the settlement compensates him for a personal nightmare and travesty of justice.
Coralville detectives and Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness do not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, which will be paid by the municipalities’ insurer. It avoids a trial where an expert was planning to testify that their investigation was incompetent and included false information to justify Tinnian’s arrest.
