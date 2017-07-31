ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former dean at Washington University in St. Louis has pleaded guilty in a federal child porn case and could face up to 20 years in prison.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Justin Carroll pleaded guilty Monday to one count of access with intent to view child pornography. Sentencing is Oct. 26.
Carroll is a former dean of students and interim athletic director who spent 36 years at Washington University. He was indicted in January. He was placed on leave at the university Jan. 5 and formally retired in February.
Federal prosecutors say Carroll was among the participants in a group of people who shared child pornography online. He admitted viewing more than 15 child porn videos and more than 600 images of children engaged in sex acts.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- Here's what we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp WATCH
- Seahawks rookie DT Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, recovery timeline uncertain
- UW football fall camp roster: Cornerback Byron Murphy is the new No. 1
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com