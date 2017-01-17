ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A judge is considering a request to move the upcoming trial of a former Virginia Tech student charged in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl.
News media outlets report that Judge Robert Turk has taken under consideration the request from 19-year-old Natalie Keepers.
Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping hide the body of seventh-grader Nicole Lovell last year. Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding Lovell’s body. Their trials are scheduled for March.
The judge also ruled that Keepers can wear civilian clothes during the trial.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.