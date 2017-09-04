STILLWATER, N.Y. (AP) — The mayor of Stillwater, New York, has resigned following his arrest on child pornography charges.
According to the Times Union (http://bit.ly/2eD7wCa ), Deputy Mayor Frank Tatum is serving as acting mayor of the village following Rick Nelson’s arrest.
Nelson could not be reached for comment.
Tatum says in a statement that the village “will continue to move forward” despite the “incredibly difficult” situation.
___
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com