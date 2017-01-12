SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has returned to native South Korea amid widespread expectations he’ll run for president.
Ban arrived at Incheon International Airport near Seoul on Thursday as hundreds of supporters shouted his name.
He told a televised conference that he’s willing to dedicate himself to achieving a national unity. He previously made similar comments that analysts say hint at presidential ambitions.
Opinion polls show Ban is one of the favorites to succeed impeached President Park Geun-hye. Park is now on trial at the Constitutional Court that will determine whether to formally end her rule and hold a new election.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays for three players, including outfielder Mallex Smith
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
Ban, a former South Korea foreign minister, ended his 10-year service at the U.N. last month.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.