BOSTON (AP) — A former Teamsters official who intimidated the staff and crew of the “Top Chef” reality TV show while it was filming in Boston in 2014 will serve six months of house arrest.
Mark Harrington was sentenced Thursday in federal court to two years of probation, including home confinement, and must pay more than $24,000 in restitution.
The 62-year-old Harrington pleaded guilty in September to an attempted extortion charge under a deal with prosecutors.
Five members of Local 25 were indicted last year. The indictment said they demanded union members be hired as drivers and then threatened and harassed the crew for the show’s non-union production company.
The Teamsters were accused of yelling profanities and racial and homophobic slurs at host Padma Lakshmi (PAD’-muh LAHK’-shmee) and the crew during filming at a restaurant.
