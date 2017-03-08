MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former teacher’s aide shown in a video pushing a student to the floor last year says in a lawsuit that Milwaukee Public Schools failed to warn him about “violent conditions” at the school.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by 40-year-old Jasmine Pennix against the school system also contends he was not provided training to deal with “violent, criminal students” at Bayview High School.

The school fired Pennix a few days after the incident last April. A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a call or email from The Associated Press but told WDJT-TV officials can’t comment on pending litigation.

Pennix, who is black, alleges racial and gender discrimination and asks for an unspecified amount in damages.

Pennix was found guilty of misdemeanor battery for the altercation with the 14-year-old student, who is also black.