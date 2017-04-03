MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey elementary school teacher has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of her retired New York City police officer boyfriend in 2014.
A Morris County jury rejected Virginia Vertetis’ contention that she shot 51-year-old Patrick Gilhuley in self-defense after he attacked her in her Mount Olive home.
The 54-year-old Vertetis also was convicted of a weapons offense. She faces 30 years to life in prison when she’s sentenced May 23.
The jury reached its verdict Monday in its second day of deliberations.
Prosecutors contended Vertetis was distraught that Gilhuley was breaking up with her when she purposely shot him. The two had been together on and off for about six years.
