CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has accepted a revised plea deal for a former drama teacher at a prestigious suburban New York City high school who has admitted he abused three students over several years, including two instances that involved sexual contact.
Christopher Schraufnagel pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse.
He admitted that all three acts happened at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua (CHAP’-uh-kwah) from 2011 to June 2015.
A judge last month rejected Schraufnagel’s first plea deal because he wouldn’t have to register as a sex offender or serve jail time.
He’s now scheduled to be sentenced in February to three years of probation and register as a sex offender.
His attorney declined comment other than to say her client is ill.
