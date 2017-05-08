HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a teenage student and taking her to California has been returned to face charges and is being held in a Kentucky jail.
A recording at Kentucky’s Henderson County jail Monday said 50-year-old Tad Cummins is being held there. Cummins was arrested in April when he and the 15-year-old girl were found in northern California. The girl has since returned home.
Cummins faces federal charges of bringing a minor across state lines for sex and state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. Cummins’ attorney said the girl went with her teacher willingly.
The girl’s father has said Cummins brainwashed his daughter.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
- After bathroom fight, man 'calmly shot' in head outside White Center tavern, authorities say
- Seattle man, 32, dies after fall on Mount Hood
The Associated Press isn’t naming the student or relatives because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.