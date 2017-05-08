Share story

By
The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a teenage student and taking her to California has been returned to face charges and is being held in a Kentucky jail.

A recording at Kentucky’s Henderson County jail Monday said 50-year-old Tad Cummins is being held there. Cummins was arrested in April when he and the 15-year-old girl were found in northern California. The girl has since returned home.

Cummins faces federal charges of bringing a minor across state lines for sex and state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. Cummins’ attorney said the girl went with her teacher willingly.

The girl’s father has said Cummins brainwashed his daughter.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the student or relatives because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

