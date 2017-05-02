The 48-year-old was found mentally competent to stand trial last month after receiving five years of treatment for paranoid schizophrenia in a locked psychiatric hospital.

SAN FRANCISCO — A disgruntled former nursing student has pleaded no contest to killing seven people at a Northern California vocational college and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

One Goh also pleaded entered the plea Tuesday to injuring three others during his 2012 rampage at Oikos University in Oakland, California.

The 48-year-old was found mentally competent to stand trial last month after receiving five years of treatment for paranoid schizophrenia in a locked psychiatric hospital.

Investigators say Goh plotted to kill an administrator who refused to refund Goh’s tuition after he quit the Christian college. Doctors testified that Goh falsely believed administrators and teachers were conspiring against him.

Goh started the rampage by taking a receptionist hostage with a .45 caliber handgun. Goh fatally shot her and six students.