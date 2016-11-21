BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi will be returning to Massachusetts after he’s released from prison in North Carolina.
DiMasi is set to be released Tuesday from a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. His wife, Debbie, is expected to accompany him home to Massachusetts.
DiMasi served five years of an eight-year sentence for public corruption. Last week, a judge approved a request for compassionate release because of DiMasi’s health problems.
DiMasi has been treated for throat and prostate cancer in prison. His cancer is in remission, but his treatments caused a narrowing of his esophagus that creates a risk of choking when he eats or drinks.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- What national media are saying about the 'almost unstoppable' Seahawks' win over Eagles
- Northwest towns expect new timber jobs under Trump: How that might happen
The once-powerful Democrat was convicted of steering state contracts to a software firm in exchange for $65,000 funneled through his private law firm.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.