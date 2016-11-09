MOSCOW (AP) — A spokesman for Mikhail Gorbachev says the 85-year-old former Soviet leader is in a hospital for a scheduled operation.
Vladimir Polyakov told The Associated Press that Gorbachev was taken to a hospital in Moscow on Wednesday for a “planned, insignificant surgical intervention.” He declined to give details, but said Gorbachev was eating normally and was expected to be discharged soon.
Russian media reported that Gorbachev was fitted with a pacemaker in the operation.
Gorbachev has suffered repeated health scares in recent years and in September he canceled a foreign trip on the advice of his doctors.
Since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, the former president has run a foundation for political, social and economic studies.
