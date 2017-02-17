LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Georgia National Guard sergeant of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer outside a restaurant in 2014.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2m2advm ) that Michael Bowman faces a possible death sentence following the Troop County jury’s verdict Thursday in the killing of Griffin police officer Kevin Jordan.

Jurors are scheduled to hear testimony Friday for Bowman’s sentencing. He faces a possible sentence of death, life without parole, or life with the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for more than three hours before finding Bowman guilty but mentally ill.

Bowman testified that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He said he didn’t remember shooting Jordan five times in a Waffle House parking lot after a disturbance inside the restaurant.

