SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras has been arrested for suspected possession of child pornography.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the charges are the result of a search warrant carried out last week.
A court filing says that an email address linked to Sideras received at least two emails with child pornography attached from an email account under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
Sideras was to leave his post at the end of June after serving almost 34 years with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, but city officials fired him last week.
It wasn’t clear if Sideras has an attorney. He hasn’t answered telephone calls for comment from The Associated Press since the search warrant was carried out.
