Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio will go to court Monday to defend his reputation at a trial where the former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix is charged with disobeying a judge’s order.

The 85-year-old who called himself America’s toughest sheriff is charged with criminal contempt-of-court for defying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

His critics hope the trial starting Monday will bring a long-awaited comeuppance for the lawman who led crackdowns that divided immigrant families and escaped accountability when he flouted the rules.

One of his attorneys says Arpaio was charged with a crime for cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Arpaio could face up to six months in jail, though lawyers who have followed his case doubt he would get locked up if convicted.

JACQUES BILLEAUD