PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio will go to court Monday to defend his reputation at a trial where the former longtime sheriff of metro Phoenix is charged with disobeying a judge’s order.
The 85-year-old who called himself America’s toughest sheriff is charged with criminal contempt-of-court for defying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
His critics hope the trial starting Monday will bring a long-awaited comeuppance for the lawman who led crackdowns that divided immigrant families and escaped accountability when he flouted the rules.
One of his attorneys says Arpaio was charged with a crime for cooperating with federal immigration authorities.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- Did you get the letter? WSU sends warning to 1 million people after hard drive with personal info is stolen
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- The Amazon effect: Metro adds buses to handle new flock of summer interns
- Social-media speculation after Charleena Lyles shooting — and one thing people got wrong
Arpaio could face up to six months in jail, though lawyers who have followed his case doubt he would get locked up if convicted.