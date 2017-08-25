Nation & World Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells the AP he appreciates Trump’s pardon, says he’ll always stand by the president Originally published August 25, 2017 at 6:24 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press PHOENIX (AP) — Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio tells the AP he appreciates Trump’s pardon, says he’ll always stand by the president. The Associated Press Next StoryStudent charged with assaulting 4 at Australian university Previous StoryEx-worker slams New Jersey Transit, calls it ‘runaway train’