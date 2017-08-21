GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Serbian militia member charged with killing a Bosnian Muslim couple in 1994 faces up to 10 years in prison and losing his U.S. citizenship after lying to obtain it.

They say 57-year-old Alexander Kneginich of Crown Point, Indiana, was convicted Friday of fraudulently obtaining U.S. citizenship in 2007 by denying he had ever been charged with a crime while he faced murder charges in Bosnia and Herzegovina stemming from the slayings during the Bosnian conflict. He admitted the deception earlier this month during a guilty-plea hearing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Kneginich is due to be sentenced Nov. 14. Prosecutors say revoking his U.S. citizenship is required by law because of the conviction and that he faces eventual deportation or extradition back to Bosnia and Herzegovina.