Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown is introducing himself to residents of New Zealand with a video of his family at their New Hampshire home.

President Donald Trump tapped Brown, an early campaign supporter, to serve as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand.

The video was recorded before Brown was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week, as there is snow on the ground outside the home in Rye.

It was released this week as Brown prepared for a move to Wellington.

The video features interviews with family members, including daughter Ayla, a country music performer.

The Republican was elected in Massachusetts in 2010 to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy. After losing that seat to Elizabeth Warren, Brown moved to New Hampshire and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2014.