Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown is introducing himself to residents of New Zealand with a video of his family at their New Hampshire home.
President Donald Trump tapped Brown, an early campaign supporter, to serve as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand.
The video was recorded before Brown was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week, as there is snow on the ground outside the home in Rye.
It was released this week as Brown prepared for a move to Wellington.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
The video features interviews with family members, including daughter Ayla, a country music performer.
The Republican was elected in Massachusetts in 2010 to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy. After losing that seat to Elizabeth Warren, Brown moved to New Hampshire and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2014.